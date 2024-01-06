(FOX40.COM) — A man in Calaveras County was forced to deal with a break-in attempt on New Year’s Day while house-sitting for his family, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 1 around 1:15 a.m., deputies were called to the 3000 block of Burson Road. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a man was house-sitting for his family when he heard someone running outside of the residence. When he went outside to see what the noise was, he found a 54-year-old man and immediately told him to leave the premises.

•Video Above: Officials say respiratory illness is on the rise in California

The victim then resorted to arming himself with a shotgun, officials said. In response, the 54-year-old suspect found a hammer and began to bang it on the kitchen counter.

The situation escalated when the suspect armed himself with a handgun and pointed it at the man who was house-sitting, which forced the victim to flee the residence and find a safe location.

The victim called Calaveras County deputies to the scene, who immediately began establishing a perimeter and checking the property.

Deputies found the suspect inside the home but were initially unsuccessful in getting him to leave. After a member of the Calaveras County Crisis Negotiation Team began talking to the suspect, the 54-year-old man exited the home around 3:30 a.m.

He was taken into custody and booked into county jail, sheriff’s officials said.