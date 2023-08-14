(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department said one man has been detained in connection with the shooting death of a woman Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of 23rd Avenue around 9:25 a.m. and located a woman who sustained at least one gunshot wound, according to Sacramento Police.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene shortly after officers and attempted life-saving measures.

The victim was transported to a hospital and despite efforts to save her life, was pronounced dead, police say.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to interview witnesses and process evidence, according to police.

A man was detained on the scene by responding officers and arrested for homicide-related charges. Police say the suspect’s information will be released once he is booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The investigation remains active, however, detectives report that there are no outstanding suspects related to the shooting and that this was an isolated incident.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.