SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died following a collision along southbound State Route 49 in San Andreas on Wednesday, according to CHP San Andreas.

A Cadillac Escalade was found overturned near the Calaveras County Airport off the road with a dead man inside, according to CHP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers said that they are unsure what time the vehicle went off the road and what the cause may have been.

The vehicle was not visible until daylight and was cold to the touch, according to CHP.