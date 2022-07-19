SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – There was a stabbing at the baggage claim of San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal, the airport confirmed early Tuesday.

KRON4’s Sara Stinson was on the scene reporting about flight delays and cancelations when she learned of the stabbing just before 7 a.m. It was subsequently confirmed by SFO officials.

In a statement to KRON4, the San Francisco Police Department (which oversees security at the airport) stated that the stabbing happened about two hours earlier, around 4:55 a.m.

One adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Officer Robert Rueca told KRON4.

“Officers were able to locate and detain an adult male related to the investigation,” Rueca stated. “Officers have secured the scene where the incident occurred and are processing it for evidence. This is an active investigation. There is no current threat to the public and Airport flights have not been affected.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

According to SFPD, neither was a traveler. Charges and the name of the person arrested have not been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.