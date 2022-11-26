OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground.

The man was determined to be suffering from major injuries related to a traffic collision, and life-saving measures were attempted by medical personnel and officers.

The man would die of his injuries at the scene.

Through their investigation, officers learned that a tan Ford F-250 struck the man as he was crossing Oro Dam Boulevard outside of the crosswalk.

Districted deriving, alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a contributing factor to the collision, according to to police.