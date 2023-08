(KTXL) — A man was fatally shot near Edison High School in Stockton on Thursday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers responded at around 10:23 a.m., to the 500 block Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard for a report of a person that had been shot and found the man.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and homicide detectives are working to establish a possible suspect.