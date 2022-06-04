SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The convicted murderer of Natomas librarian Amber Clark, Ronald Seay, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Seay shot and killed Clark on Dec. 11, 2018 while Clark was sitting inside of her car, according to court records.

According to the records, Seay waited inside of his car in the North Natomas Public Library parking lot for Clark to get off work. When Clark walked past his car he followed her, opened her driver side door and shot her 11 times with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Seay was arrested on Dec. 12, 2018 by the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found the pistol that was used to kill Clark inside of his car, according to court records.

Further investigation showed that all 11 shell casings that were found on the scene were fired from Seay’s pistol, according to court records.

Prior to Clark’s death, she had issued a Notice of Trespass against Seay because he had previously violated library rules, became verbally aggressive and refused to leave the library.