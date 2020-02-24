Man suspected of DUI hits tree, wife killed in crash

WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) – A man was arrested in Winters on suspicion of DUI after crashing his SUV into a tree Saturday night, according to police.

The suspect’s wife was in the car with him at the time and died in the crash, according to police.

Officers said the crash happened on Railroad Avenue, just north of Niemann Street around 9:30 p.m.

The driver was identified as Arbuckle resident Joshua Muller, 30, who investigators said had a blood alcohol content level of .14%, nearly double the legal limit in California, when he crashed.

His wife, 39-year-old Sarah Muller, was in the passenger seat at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

After Muller was treated for his injuries, police said he was booked at the Yolo County Jail on multiple charges.