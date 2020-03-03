Man suspected of impersonating FBI at North Highlands hotel now facing federal charges

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in February for impersonating an FBI agent at a North Highlands hotel is now facing federal charges.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in federal court details the events that lead to the arrest of 27-year-old Daniel Arushanov.

Arushanov is being charged with impersonating an officer or employee of the United States and retaliation against a witness.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 11, an employee at the Red Roof Inn on Watt Avenue called about a man claiming to be FBI. The caller said the man demanded to see the hotel’s guest list.

Arushanov told the hotel employee that he was working on an undercover prostitution sting.

When the hotel employee asked Arushanov for his credentials, he handed over a number for the FBI.

According to the criminal complaint, Arushanov brandished a firearm when the victim again asked for his credentials after being informed the FBI was not running an operation at the hotel.

Arushanov then left the hotel.

Around 3:53 a.m. dispatch told deputies that a man claiming to be an FBI agent called to request assistance from marked units. He wanted deputies to meet him at a gas station across the street from the hotel.

Later that day, officers were able to locate Arushanov and arrest him without incident. The hotel employee positively identified Arushanov along with a few of the items he had in his possession at the time of the crime.

On Feb. 13, around 12:30 a.m., the same hotel employee from the previous incident reported being threatened by Arushanov.

The employee said Arushanov and two others hit his front bumper, windshield and kicked his car door.

According to the complaint, Arushanov told the victim something along the lines of, ” You were the guy who identified me the other day with the cops and are the reason I went to jail. I’m going to come back and f****** shoot you and the f****** desk clerk for putting me in jail. I also know where you live.”

Arushanov has been arrested again and remains at Sacramento County Jail.

THE FULL CRIMINAL COMPLAINT CAN BE READ HERE.

