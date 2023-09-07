(FOX40.COM) — On Saturday, the Marysville Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight at an undisclosed location.

“DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” the police department wrote in a news release.

Funding for the program is provided through a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to police, on average a first-time DUI charge can result in $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended driver’s license.

“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road,” the police department wrote in a news release. “Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk.”

Along with screening for drivers impaired by alcohol, they will also be looking for drivers impaired by over-the-counter drugs and marijuana.