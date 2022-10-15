A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing.

The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The winning numbers were: 41-22-26-9-44 and Mega number 19, according to the California Lottery.

The two winning tickets will split the estimated $494 million jackpot. The store where the ticket was sold will also receive a $1 million bonus.

The winner will remain unknown to lottery officials until they come forward to claim their prize. They have one year to come forward, otherwise the prize will go to California public schools, lottery officials said.

Last week, the California Lottery said a ticket sold in Culver City was worth $3.1 million. Six other tickets sold in the Los Angeles area were also winners of more than $1 million.

Another Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday with the jackpot rolling back to the starting point of $20 million.