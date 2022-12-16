(KTXL) — The National Weather Service Reno station shared a series of images on Friday showing the low stratus clouds and freezing fog occurring in the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada state line.

According to the NWS, these low-level clouds form when inversions and melting snow add moisture to into the air at lower elevations. Above the inversion layer, bright sunshine can be seen.

Images from the Alert Wildfire camera at DL Bliss State Park show the low inversion layer just covering the treetops of the dense forest below as the snow-covered rocks above soak up the sunlight.

Across the state line, the Alert Wildfire camera at Ridge Tahoe, Nevada pointed towards southern Lake Tahoe, shows a dense blanket of white clouds surrounding the high peaks surrounding Lake Tahoe.

According to the NWS, freezing fog can occur when “tiny, supercooled liquid water droplets in fog freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when surface temperatures are at or below freezing.”

While beautiful, the weather event can be dangerous as black ice can develop on roadways and ice can form on aircraft.