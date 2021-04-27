Merced County Sheriff’s Office: Sacramento man escapes from county jail

The sheriff’s office says they are searching for a man who escaped from a county jail. (Courtesy Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Sacramento man who escaped from a county jail Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Charlie “Mikey” Everitt was serving time at John Latorraca Correction Center.

On Monday around 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office says he broke several layers of “building material” and escaped after reaching the perimeter fencing.

When he escaped, officials say he was wearing all blue-colored clothing and had a shaved head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.