(FOX40.COM) — Firefighters with Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to two major structure fires in the Sacramento area early Friday morning, according to Metro Fire.

McClellan Park Area Commercial Fire

Metro Fire of Sacramento

At 12:12 a.m., fire crews responded to the 5300 block of Arnold Avenue in the McClellan Park area for a commercial fire.

After crews began their fire attack, a second alarm was called for additional resources.

The building was under renovation, according to Metro, so there were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and begin their investigation.

Arden Arcade House Fire

Metro Fire of Sacramento

At 12:55 a.m., crews responded to a home in the Arden Arcade area for reports of a large house fire.

The home was cleared of all occupants and crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.