SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department says they are searching for a swimmer who went missing Saturday.

According to Metro Fire, the man was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the American River near Rancho Cordova.

Personnel rescued two other people not far from that area.

The search is on for a missing swimmer in the American River, last seen at 4:30pm near Rancho Cordova. @metrofirepio says crews are looking for a man in his 30s. It is not clear if he was wearing a life jacket. Two others were rescued not far from that area shortly after. @fox40 pic.twitter.com/OmnhA1Gt6u — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) July 4, 2021

This is a developing story.