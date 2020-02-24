Midtown mural paid for by business owner vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A midtown business owner is speaking out after a mural on the side of her building was vandalized.

More and more murals are popping up all around midtown mostly thanks to the annual Wide Open Walls event.

But the mural painted on Lucy Crocker's building has been a staple in midtown since 2017.

She said the vandalism hits especially close to home because she paid for the mural herself.

Crocker owns the building and the business Lucy and Company inside it.

She commissioned the artwork on the wall that faces this alley in an effort to stop tagging and graffiti.

She said it’s not going to be an easy fix or a cheap one.

Crocker plans to install lights and cameras on her building to deter people from tagging the building in the future.

Crocker has already contacted the police department and is expecting to meet with them Monday afternoon.

She also reached out to organizers at Wide Open Walls to see if they’ve had anyone spray paint graffiti over any of their murals. Crocker said she was told none of their murals have been tagged yet.

Now she wants to warn other business owners and artists because shes hoping this won’t become a trend.