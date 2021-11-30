Miller High Life selling ‘Gingerbread Dive Bar’ kits with beer-infused walls

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking for a twist on the traditional gingerbread house, Miller High Life is offering a Gingerbread Dive Bar Kit, complete with beer-infused walls.

The brand that bills itself as “The Champagne of Beers” states that their version of the holiday classic is “a bit less North Pole and a bit more Milwaukee.”

The kit includes Miller High Life wall art made of sugar, a tiny jukebox, and an edible pool table, complete with pretzel pool cues and candied pool balls.

The outdoor pergola is made from bar snacks, while the floor comes with maple syrup packets “to recreate that distinct sticky floor feeling.”

(Miller High Life)

The kit retails for $50 and will be available starting on December 6, while supplies last.