WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – During the pandemic, states were prohibited from kicking people off Medicaid. But that provision is soon coming to an end and millions of Americans could lose healthcare coverage, including people who still qualify for Medicaid.

On April 1, states will resume removing people from Medicaid who no longer qualify after a three-year pandemic pause.

“Fourteen to 18 million people are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid,” said Jennifer Tolbert of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

This includes 6.8 million who could lose coverage even though they still qualify. However, many children will still qualify for Medicaid even if their parents don’t.

“Maybe they don’t get the renewal notice in the mail, maybe they get the notice, and they don’t quite understand it,” Tolbert said.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says many of those Americans who lose Medicaid will still qualify for other subsidized care like Obamacare because of their income levels.

“The key is to facilitate that transition, make sure that they know that that coverage is available, how to apply for it,” Tolbert added.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra says the Biden administration is working with states to prevent Americans from becoming uninsured.

“One of the best ways to make sure they don’t, is to make sure that governors have adopted the Medicaid expansion program, which lets them cover more Americans within their Medicaid program,” Beccera said.

Soon, 40 states will have expanded Medicaid, but 10 will not. Secretary Becerra says uninsured Americans simply end up in emergency rooms, calling it “the most expensive care.”

Advocates encourage people to get help if they received Medicaid notices they don’t understand.