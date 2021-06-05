Moderate earthquake hits Salton Sea in Southern California

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (AP) — A moderate earthquake struck near the Salton Sea in Southern California on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The magnitude-5.3 earthquake was reported at 10:55 a.m. and centered about 6.8 miles (11 kilometers) west of Calipatria, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was the biggest among a cluster of earthquakes reported in the area Saturday morning.

Several hundred people from as far away as San Diego and Yuma, Arizona reported on the USGS’s website that they felt the temblor but nearly all indicated the shaking was weak. Those on the southern part of the Salton Sea reported feeling a strong shake.

A dispatcher with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office said there were no immediate reports of damage.