Modesto assisted living facility confirms dozens of patients, staff tested positive for COVID-19

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With few cars going in or out Monday, things were quiet from the outside of El Rio Memory Care Community in northern Modesto. But inside, a company spokesperson confirms 26 residents and 14 staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The owner of the assisted-living center, Koelsch Communities, announced on its website that “the community is under quarantine and all residents and their families have been notified of the situation.”

The company says at least two of the residents from the community on Health Care Way have been hospitalized.

According to the Modesto Bee, the center is licensed to care for more than 70 residents in various stages of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other forms of memory loss.

Parent company Koelsch Communities runs more than 30 locations in eight states.

The company has also reported COVID-19 cases at its care facilities in Victorville, California, as well as in Washington, Arizona and Texas.