MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department share that they have identified the two dirt bike riders and arrested one who rode through a Modesto mall on Tuesday.

David Hickman, 23, of Modesto and Derion Chavis, 20, of Manteca were identified in the malls security footage as the two riders after the police department received multiple tips, according to police.

Police said that Hickman was located and arrested on outstanding felony charges of evading from a prior incident. Chavis has still yet to be located.

Chavis and Hickman rode through the Vintage Faire Mall on their dirt bikes at around 6 p.m. and police received calls for gun shots in the mall shortly after, according to police.

Police said that when they arrived they found no shots had been fired in the mall and Chavis and Hickman had already left the mall.