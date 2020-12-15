Modesto Police: Man killed, another man injured in Larkin Avenue shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said several people are being investigated after a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Monday evening.

Police received a report of a man who was shot at 1626 Larkin Ave. around 10:20 p.m. Monday. A man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Another man later walked into a local hospital with a “non-life threatening” gunshot wound around 11 p.m., police said.

Authorities said the man appears to be connected to the shooting.

Officers said as they arrived at the shooting scene, they received information about an unoccupied, crashed vehicle near Oregon Drive and Thrasher Avenue that could be related to the shooting.

While searching for the driver, investigators were led to a house on Kerr Avenue. Several people found inside the home are being investigated, according to Modesto police.

Anyone with information related to this investigation are encouraged to contact Detective Sean Martin at 209-342-6116.