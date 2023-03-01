(KTXL) — Thousands of people in El Dorado, Placer and Nevada counties are without power on Wednesday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

According to PG&E’s outage map, most of the customers have been without power since Tuesday morning and there is no estimated time of when power will be restored.

Nevada County

Five outages around the Nevada City area that began between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday are affecting at least 5,300 customers.

Another four outages to the east of Grass Valley that began between Monday and Tuesday are affecting around 5,100 customers.

Some of the outages have estimated power restoration times of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, but most do not have an estimated restoration time.

Placer County

Foresthill is the only Placer County community experiencing a mass power outage on Wednesday morning, with nearly 2,600 customers without power.

The main outage of 1,559 customers began at 3:09 p.m. on Monday and there is currently no estimated time of when power will be restored.

El Dorado County

From Garden Valley, to Pollock Pines, to Placerville and to Somerset, around 10,000 customers are without power.

In the Garden Valley and Georgetown area, 4,271 customers are still without power since the outage began at 9:03 p.m. on Tuesday.

Around 8,000 customers are without power in Placerville since their outage also began on Tuesday night.

Between Camino and Pollock Pines, at least 4,000 more customers are without power.

A widespread power outage between Somerset and Grizzly Flats knocked out power for more than 1,800 customers.

PG&E has not provided an estimated time of power restoration for any part of El Dorado County as of Wednesday morning.

Several more mass power outages are impacting foothills communities from Pioneer south to Oakhurst.