More than 700 PG&E customers in West Sacramento experience outage ’caused by weather’

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Hundreds of PG&E customers in West Sacramento are without power Friday after an outage that the power company attributed to the weather.

PG&E said 716 customers were affected by the outage. The utility’s preliminary determination was that “extreme weather” was the cause.

High temperatures across the region reached into the triple-digits Friday and were forecasted to last through Monday.

PG&E has not released any other details regarding the cause of the outage.

Power is expected to return at 8:45 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.