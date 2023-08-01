(KTXL) — Over two dozen flyers displaying anti-Semitic messages were found by residents and local law enforcement in Calaveras County on Monday, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has chosen not to share images of the flyer as it “would further its distribution.”

“Our duty is to ensure the safety and well-being of every resident in our communities while safeguarding the rights and liberties of all,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Acts of hatred and discrimination have no place in our diverse and inclusive community.”

Law enforcement did not provide any information on who they suspect was distributing the flyers or any potential groups they may be apart of.

To report anti-Semitic activities in Calaveras County call the sheriff’s office at 209-754-6500.