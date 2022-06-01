PESCADERO, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion that entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, earlier on Wednesday morning is being taken to the Oakland Zoo. KRON4 News spoke to the superintendent of the school district who said the cat, which has been described as a cub, likely entered the classroom before school started and there were no students in the classroom at the time.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “all students and staff are safe,” and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been notified so it can remove the mountain lion, which is being contained inside a classroom.

COMMUNITY ALERT!



The SMCSO can confirm at this time that ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE at Pescadero High School. There is currently a mountain lion that entered the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District grounds. @USFWS has been notified for safe and humane removal pic.twitter.com/y2GrJl1V3M — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 1, 2022

Authorities say a quick-thinking custodian safely confined a mountain lion in an empty classroom. An official says the animal is estimated to be approximately 40 pounds — adding the mountain lion appeared “lost and scared.”

Emergency protocols were then followed so the situation could be dealt with. The incident occurred two days before the school year was scheduled to end. Finals and a graduation ceremony were originally scheduled for Wednesday. Both will now likely be postponed.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told KRON4 that because of the cub’s age and because it is possibly not in the best state of health, the agency doesn’t know whether it can survive in the wild. Once the mountain lion is transported to the Oakland Zoo, veterinarians will determine what kind of health it is in and then take appropriate next steps.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.