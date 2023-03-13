(KTXL) — A mudslide is impacting traffic in Sonora in Tuolumne County, Caltrans said in a tweet Monday.

According to the transportation agency, traffic on Highway 49 between Fairview Lane and Mill Villa Court is being diverted into the center median to get cars around a mudslide.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Caltrans said there is no estimated time for when the road will reopen and that drivers are advised to take another route is possible.

The mudslide is the latest example of the impacts Northern California is experiencing from continuous wet weather brought on by a series of atmospheric rivers.

Many schools in the Sierra Nevada had a delayed start on Monday due to snowy conditions in the area and one closed for the day due to a snow load issue on the school’s roof.