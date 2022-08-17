SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing after medical issues set in with the group due to a lack of provisions.

The rescue team said that during the night time rescue the team was able to get one of the adults, both of the children and the dog out safely.

One of the adults was left in the area overnight, attended to by the team, as they needed to be lifted out by a CHP helicopter, but it was too dark to conduct an airlift operation, according to the rescue team.