Mural of murdered woman unveiled at rail station, highlights unsolved case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been almost five months since someone ended the life of Rachel Benavidez’s daughter, Michelle.

While no one has yet been arrested for her death, Michelle’s face will now be seen in a mural across town, for everyone who passes it by.

“It’s hard. Michelle was my only daughter,” Benavidez said. “Thirty years old. Her life was taken too soon — too early.

Though Michelle Benavidez’s body was found at the light rail station off of Florin Road, the mural is located across the street of another station in Del Paso Heights.

Rachel Benavidez hopes the renewed attention to her daughter’s case will help generate new tips to find whoever killed her. She’s grateful to the muralist for capturing Michelle’s likeness.

“I want people, that either the person that did this or people, for it to pull on their heartstrings to see — maybe for some of them to come forward,” Benavidez said. “You can’t be scared. We have to get people like this off the streets and let the community know we won’t tolerate it.”

Sacramento police told FOX40 on Sunday that there is no new information on the investigation. They’ve released few details since Michelle’s murder.

Countless people have shared with Rachel how Michelle would always make them laugh and what a bright light she was to them.

“I’m finding out more and more how she touched their lives and I don’t want that to be forgotten” Benavidez said. “I want Michelle’s light to keep shining.”