1 dead in Indianapolis shootings amid protests

INDIANAPOLIS – Authorities are investigating “multiple shootings,” including one that left a person dead, in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor confirmed the shootings during a late night news conference, but didn’t offer any more details. Police later tweeted that no officers were involved.

Protests became dangerous for a second straight night in Indianapolis as buildings were damaged, officers deployed tear gas and at least one business was briefly on fire.