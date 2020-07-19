13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (AP/WMBD) — Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

According to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson, there were six adult males and seven adult females who were shot.



None of the injuries are life-threatening at this time, but one male was shot in the neck and one a woman was shot in her back. They both were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Eleven others made their own way to hospitals.

Officers responded to the area before 5 a.m. after receiving a report about multiple people being shot.

They found a gathering of about 200 people.

Dotson said there were multiple shooters, but they do not have a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.