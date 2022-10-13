TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.

According to WJAX, 35-year-old William Hale, of Douglas, Georgia, and 43-year-old Frank Allisson, of Callahan, Florida, got into a road rage exchange while traveling along US Route 1 from the Jacksonville area Saturday evening.

In a news conference, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said both men were driving erratically before the shooting, speeding and brake-checking each other. At some point during the incident, they exchanged gunfire.

“Two crazy drivers with a gun,” Leeper said during the news conference.

Deputies said both of the men’s daughters were struck by gunfire.

WJAX reported that Hale’s 5-year-old daughter was struck in the leg, and Allison’s 14-year-old daughter was also hit, suffering a collapsed lung.

Authorities said both men stopped their cars after they spotted a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

“The two drivers got out and started arguing and fighting with each other,” Leeper said, adding, “The deputy had to break up the fight.”

Both men were arrested on attempted murder charges. Both bonded out of jail.

“Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them,” Leeper added. “It could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men.”