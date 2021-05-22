2 slain, 1 wounded in Fresno County bar shooting

National and World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, Calif. (AP) — A shooting in a Fresno County bar killed two men and wounded a third early Saturday, police said.

The violence erupted around 2 a.m. in the Old Town section of Clovis, the Fresno Bee reported.

Officers responding to 911 calls found two victims inside the Palace Bar and a third outside, police said in a release.

“Unfortunately, one of the subjects was pronounced deceased inside the bar. The two other subjects were transported to local hospitals, where one of them also passed away,” Sgt. Jim Koch said.

The third man was in stable condition early Saturday at a hospital, the newspaper reported.

There were no immediate arrests and the motive remained unknown, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News