38 positive for coronavirus in NYC jails, including Rikers

NEW YORK (AP) — The board that oversees the city’s jail system said at least 38 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City jails, including at the notorious Rikers Island jail complex.

In a letter to criminal justice leaders, Board of Correction interim chairwoman Jacqueline Sherman wrote that at least 58 other people were currently being monitored in contagious disease and quarantine units.

She said it’s likely the individuals “have been in hundreds of housing areas and common areas over recent weeks and have been in close contact” with other people