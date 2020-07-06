40 dead in Japan floods, as more areas warned of heavy rain

This picture shows inundated houses due to heavy rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture on July 4, 2020. – Fourteen people were feared dead at a nursing home in western Japan on July 4 as record rainfall triggered massive floods and landslides, forcing authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than 200,000 residents. (Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) — The death toll from three days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan has risen to 40, including 14 who drowned at a riverside nursing home, as rescuers search for 10 missing people and rain threatens wider areas of the main island of Kyushu.



Army troops and other rescuers were working their way through mud and debris along the flooded Kuma River, where many houses and buildings were submerged nearly to their roofs.



The Meteorological Agency issued the highest weather warning for three prefectures in northern Kyushu after heavy rain hit the island’s southern region over the weekend.

More than half a million people were advised to evacuate across the island.