SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People at an Iowa Target were in for a surprise after a 6-foot long snake was found in a shopping cart Saturday.

Animal control was sent to Target on Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City around 11:30 a.m. after a Columbian red boa was found in a shopping cart, the Sioux City Police Department told Nexstar’s KCAU.

The snake was found in a cart in one of the cart corrals and wasn’t noticed until brought inside the store.

Courtesy Lindsay Alvarez

Courtesy Lindsay Alvarez

Courtesy Lindsay Alvarez

Animal control believes the snake was placed in the cart intentionally. Police said they were unsure if a customer or employee saw the snake first.

According to the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin, male Columbian red tailed boas are typically 6 to 8 feet in size, while females are 7 to 9 feet.

Females, which are larger, can weigh up to 30 pounds.