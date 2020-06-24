75-year-old protester ‘having good days and bad’ while recovering

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The attorney for Martin Gugino has provided another update on the 75-year-old’s condition.

Gugino suffered a fractured skull when he was knocked down by Buffalo police outside City Hall earlier this month. The incident happened during protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Gugino’s attorney, Kelly Zarcone, says he’s still recovering in the rehabilitation section of a hospital.

Here is Zarcone’s update, which was released on Tuesday afternoon:

“I just came from visiting Martin Gugino. He is continuing to recover, having good days and bad. Today was a good day. He holds up his end of a complex conversation just fine and his sense of humor has not suffered one bit. He is continually delighted with the outpouring of well wishes from people around the globe. I brought him a big stack of cards and emails which people sent to my office to cheer him on. We understand that many members of the Press would like to talk with Martin but after a great deal of thought, we determined that it makes sense for him to focus exclusively on healing. He appreciates the Press more than you know (especially for fact checking some of the inflammatory lies about him which are floating around) but he won’t be in a position to be interviewed for a number of weeks (even if you ask nice). There was no Notice of Claim filed today – if one is filed, it will not be this week. Martin is still in the hospital rehab section and will not be discharged this week.” Kelly Zarcone, Esq.