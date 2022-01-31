9 killed in North Las Vegas crash included 5-year-old boy

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say the nine people killed in a horrific six-vehicle crash ranged in age from their 50s to just 5 years old.

Authorities on Sunday released the ages of those killed and the six others injured in the weekend crash, which was attributed to a 59-year-old man who failed to stop for a red light.

Investigators say he was traveling more than 100 miles per hour.

Both he and his passenger, also in his 50s, died at the scene.

The others killed were all in one minivan. They included three adults, a 15-year-old girl and three boys — ages 13, 10 and 5.

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” said police spokesman Alex Cuevas. “There have been a total of confirmed nine deceased ages ranging from young juvenile to middle-aged adults.”

The National Transportation Safety Board launched a team to investigate the crash and will be on site Monday, NTSB said on Twitter.