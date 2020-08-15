940 employees to be laid off at McCarran Airport in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: An aerial view shows the air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport amid the spread of the coronavirus on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The nation’s 10th busiest airport recorded a 53% decrease in arriving and departing passengers for March compared to the same month in 2019, a drop of more than 2.3 million travelers, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the travel industry. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The food service provider at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas says it will lay off 940 employees.



HMSHost sent a letter to a state agency about the decision on Tuesday.



HMSHost said that any workers that were furloughed and not scheduled to return to work by Oct. 15 will also be let go.



Most of the layoffs are for those working as fast-food clerks, restaurant hosts, baristas, bartenders and servers.

Airport food and retail outlets have been severely affected by the pandemic, which has greatly diminished air travel.

State officials on Saturday reported 859 additional confirmed coronavirus cases with 24 additional deaths.