A timeline of events in the life of Rep. John Lewis

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2011, file photo, President Barack Obama presents a 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Born in rural Alabama during the dark days of Jim Crow segregation, Rep. John Lewis rose from poverty to become a leader of the civil rights movement and later was elected to Congress. Here is a timeline of some major events in Lewis’ life.

John R. Lewis, National Chairman of the Student Non-Violent Committee, poses at the National Urban League headquarters in New York City on Aug. 23, 1963. (AP Photo)

Leaders of the African American Movement pose in New York July 29 1964 as they hold conference on civil rights. From left are: Bayard Rustin: Jack Greeberg, director of counsel of the Naacp Educational and Legal Defense Fund; Whitney Young JR., director of the National Urban League; James Farmer, National Director of Core; Roy Wilkins, Naacp Executive Secretary; Dr. Martin Luther King; John Lewis, Chairman of the Student nonviolent coordinating committee, and A. Philip Randolph, Chairman of the National Negro American Labor Council. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Dr Martin Luther King Jr (1926 – 1990), arm in arm with Reverend Ralph Abernathy, leads marchers as they begin the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march from Brown’s Chapel Church in Selma, Alabama, US, 21st March 1965; (L-R)an unidentified priest and man, John Lewis, an unidentified nun, Ralph Abernathy (1926 – 1990), Martin Luther King Jr (1929 – 1968), Ralph Bunche (1904 – 1971) (partially visible), Abraham Joshua Heschel (1907 – 1972), Fred Shuttlesworth (1926 – 1990). (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Atlanta City Councilman John Lewis holds the March 1965 issue of Life Magazine in his office in Atlanta, Ga., Aug. 7, 1986. The cover photo shows Lewis leading the first Selma, Ala., civil rights march with Hosea Williams. Lewis, an Alabama sharecropper’s son, suffered brutal beatings and humiliating sentences in the fiver years preceding the Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

In this March 4, 1990 file photo, civil rights figures lead marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the recreation of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march in Selma, Ala. From left are Hosea Williams of Atlanta, Georgia Congressman John Lewis, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Evelyn Lowery, SCLC President Joseph Lowery and Coretta Scott King. (AP Photo/Jamie Sturtevant)

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., reflects with Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton during a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus in Capitol Hil in Washington Tuesday, July 1, 1992. Clinton spent the day in Washington, and will travel to Texas and Arkansas on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

The Dalai Lama, right, sits with Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during a public speech in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta Monday, Oct. 22, 2007. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., left, is arrested during a protest at the Sudanese Embassy against the actions of the Sudanese government in Darfur on Monday, April 27, 2009, in Washington. Lewis as wells as other humanitarian leaders and U.S. lawmakers, including Reps. Keith Ellison and Donna Edwards, were led away from the embassy in handcuffs Monday after crossing a police line. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

From left, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Rev. Al Sharpton, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., stand outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013, during a rally before oral arguments in the Shelby County, Ala., v. Holder voting rights case. The justices are hearing arguments in a challenge to the part of the Voting Rights Act that forces places with a history of discrimination, mainly in the Deep South, to get approval before they make any change in the way elections are held. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Barack Obama, center, holds hands with Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., left, and Amelia Boynton Robinson, right, who were both beaten during “Bloody Sunday,” as they walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., for the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday,” a landmark event of the civil rights movement, Saturday, March 7, 2015. From front left are Sasha Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Lewis, President Obama, Boynton Robinson, and Adelaide Sanford. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

U.S. Rep. John Lewis leads a march of thousands through the streets of Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Participants in Atlanta and across the nation rallied against gun violence and in support of stricter gun control. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris)

Feb. 21, 1940: Born the son of Black sharecroppers near Troy, Alabama.

___

Fall 1959: Long interested in civil rights and inspired by the work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis participates in a series of workshops on nonviolent confrontation while attending college in Nashville, Tennessee. He goes on to participate in sit-ins, mass meetings and the landmark “Freedom Rides” of 1961 that tested racial segregation in the South.

___

January 1963: Serving as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Lewis arrives in Selma, Alabama, to help register Black people to vote. Eight months later and just days after helping Martin Luther King Jr. organize the March on Washington, Lewis is arrested for the first of more than 40 times, for civil rights activities in Selma.

___

March 7, 1965: Lewis is beaten by an Alabama state trooper while attempting to lead an estimated 600 voting rights marchers out of Selma on the way to Montgomery in a violent confrontation now known as Bloody Sunday. He spends two days in a hospital.

___

March 21-25, 1965: Lewis joins thousands of others during the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march.

___

1971: Lewis takes over as executive director of the Voter Education Project, a program of the Southern Regional Council.

___

April 5, 1977: Lewis, making his first bid for Congress in metro Atlanta, loses to a popular white politician in a runoff. Later that year he is appointed by President Jimmy Carter to direct ACTION, a federal volunteer agency.

___

Oct. 6, 1981: Lewis wins his first political office with his election as a member of the Atlanta City Council, where he serves until 1986.

___

Nov. 4, 1986: Lewis is elected to Congress representing Georgia’s 5th District, which includes much of Atlanta. He was re-elected 16 times, most recently without opposition in 2018. Only once did he receive less than 70% of the vote.

___

2001: Lewis receives the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for Lifetime Achievement, one of a multitude of honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented by President Barack Obama in 2011.

___

April 27, 2009: Lewis and four others are arrested in Washington during a demonstration at the embassy of Sudan, where they were protesting the expulsion of aid workers amid a humanitarian crisis.

___

March 8, 2015: Lewis joins Obama, former President George W. Bush and thousands of others in Selma at the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

___

June 22, 2016: Lewis leads a Democratic sit-in on the House floor to protest inaction on gun control measures.

___

Dec. 29, 2019: Lewis announces he has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

___

July 17, 2020: Lewis dies at the age of 80.

___

Sources: Lewis’ congressional biography, U.S. District Court records, AP files.