SHERWOOD, Ark. (KARK) – One person was killed in a shooting at a hospital outside Little Rock, Arkansas, police confirmed Wednesday.

During a news conference after 12:30 p.m., Sherwood Police Department Chief Jeff Haga reported that one person at the hospital had died of gunshot wounds, and one “person of interest” had been taken into custody.

The incident was originally reported as an “active shooter” situation at the CHI St. Vincent hospital. A spokesperson for the Sherwood Police Department said the call for police came at about 10 a.m., and officers were on the scene shortly thereafter. They immediately established a perimeter and entered the building, clearing the hospital.

The hospital locked down, and Sherwood police asked the public to avoid the area as they investigated.

Workers gathered outside the hospital told Nexstar’s KARK they were ordered to evacuate.

An employee of the hospital system said she knew coworkers inside the building at the time. Her coworker said she heard gunshots while heading up the stairs.

Another person said his dad was in surgery when an active shooter was announced over the intercom. He was taken out of the hospital, but he said his dad stayed inside.

Police said they received a tip that a potential suspect in the shooting had been spotted at a Little Rock gas station around 11 a.m. The Little Rock Police Department said officers arrived at the gas station, spotted the individual and took that person into custody.