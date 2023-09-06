(KTLA) — Beyoncé said you won’t break her soul, but she never said she wouldn’t break your water.

That’s exactly what happened with actress Sarah Francis Jones.

Both she and her partner, actor Marcel Spears, attended Queen Bey’s birthday show on Monday at SoFi Stadium when Jones suddenly went into labor as soon as the “Cuff It” singer hit the stage.

“I think it was right after the mute challenge,” Jones said. “Everybody went mute. L.A. did very well … and then I started having contractions.”

This caught the couple by surprise as their baby girl wasn’t due for a few more days. When the contractions started, Jones — who appeared in “Hairspray,” “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” and “Honey,” according to her IMDb page — thought they were Braxton Hicks contractions, also known as false labor pains.

“I said ‘Something’s happening,'” she recounted to Nexstar’s KTLA. “Usually I like to dance at the concert and I was like ‘OK, I need to sit down for a second.”

When all this went down, Spears — who currently plays Marty Butler in “The Neighborhood” — said he made sure to keep Jones calm so she wouldn’t lose her breath.

“I also thought it was Braxton Hicks and she was like ‘I’m feeling something’ and I said ‘No, no no, it’s early it’ll pass, we’re okay,'” he said.

Spears then started timing the contractions and noticed they were 20 to 30 minutes apart.

“As the concert went on we were like ‘I don’t know about this.’ By the time we got to the car, into the parking lot, it was full-on intense,” he explained.

The couple released their minds and their stress at the concert, only to essentially release their child into the world hours later.

“The biggest contractions happened during ‘Virgo’s Groove,'” Dad revealed to KTLA.

Not only is the newborn a Virgo, but so is Beyoncé.

The tiny BeyHive member, Nola, was almost born on the star’s birthday, missing it by just a few hours. She arrived on Sept. 5.

The couple recorded the entire journey on their phone and posted two videos on Instagram.

“If we didn’t record it, I don’t think anybody would believe it,” Spears said. “It’s just one of those things that it’s so convenient you’re like ‘Nah that’s not happening,’ but the baby definitely pulled through.”

Baby Nola’s journey to the world has proven she’s indeed that girl.

Her first name is a nod to her dad’s hometown, New Orleans. However, they haven’t figured out a middle name just yet. They are open to something “Beyoncé-like.”

For right now, mom and dad are so crazy in love with their new addition.