After long wait, New Jersey moves ahead on recreational pot

This photo provided by the New Jersey Governor’s Office shows Gov. Phil Murphy as he signs into law legislation to set up a recreational marijuana marketplace, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Trenton, N.J. A recreational marijuana marketplace, cannabis decriminalization and looser penalties for underage possession of the drug and alcohol became law in New Jersey, more than three months after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug. (Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Governor’s Office via AP)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law legislation to set up a recreational marijuana marketplace, decriminalize cannabis and loosen penalties for underage possession of the drug and alcohol.

The move comes more than three months since voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the last-minute measure Monday to ease penalties on underage possession of both alcohol and marijuana as a way to secure Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature on legislation they had sent him in December.