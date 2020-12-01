Alabama doctor expects ‘tidal wave’ of cases

FILE – In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces the extension of a state order requiring face masks in public during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey’s chief of staff is quarantining at home after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Friday, Aug. 14, that Ivey’s Chief of Staff Jo Bonner does not have symptoms but is in quarantine at home. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A health official says Alabama hospitals treating a record number of COVID-19 patients are bracing for a “tidal wave” of additional cases linked to holiday gatherings.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo of the University of Alabama at Birmingham says health care systems could be overwhelmed within two or three weeks. The Alabama Hospital Association says only 11% of the state’s intensive care beds were available Monday. The remaining spaces could be filled as more patients are admitted than leave hospitals.

A statewide order requiring face masks in public expires Dec. 11, but it could be extended by Gov. Kay Ivey for additional weeks as in the past.

Nearly 253,000 people have contracted the coronavirus and more than 3,600 have died in Alabama.