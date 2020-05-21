Alabama teen set to become youngest lawyer in state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama student has earned his high school diploma, his bachelor’s degree and a law degree all by the age of 19.

Seth Harding, from Montgomery, graduated from high school at 10 years old, earned a bachelor’s degree from Huntington College at 16, and now has graduated from the University of Alabama at 19.

Harding’s next step is to take the Alabama Bar Exam. If he passes, he will become the youngest lawyer in modern recorded Alabama history.

“The next phase is to become the very best staff attorney I can be and serve my clients every day,” Harding said.

He says he wouldn’t be where he is today if it wasn’t for his family and faith.

“Make the purpose of your life fulfilling his purpose in your life and you will live a fantastic one,” Harding said.

Harding’s sister is also pursuing a law degree. She attends Faulkner University and is 17 years old.