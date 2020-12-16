Appeals court rules against Nevada cap on church attendance

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Carson City, Nev. A federal appeals court agreed Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, with two Nevada churches that have argued for months that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are unconstitutional because they place harsher attendance limits on religious gatherings than casinos and other secular businesses. Gov. Sisolak expressed disappointment at the rulings but said the state will comply and urged faith leaders to voluntarily abide by public health measures. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of two Nevada churches that say the state’s COVID-19 restrictions violate their First Amendment rights.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Tuesday with the churches in Las Vegas and rural Lyon County that the state’s limits are unconstitutional because they place harsher attendance limits on religious gatherings than casinos and other secular businesses.

The appellate court reversed earlier federal court rulings that upheld Nevada’s hard cap on the size of worship services.

It instructed the district judges to preliminarily enjoin Nevada from imposing attendance limits for churches stricter than those for other gatherings or businesses.