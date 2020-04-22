Asian markets slump as oil market collapse weighs on investors

(CNN) — Asian markets fell Wednesday as the oil price crash continues to weigh on investors. US oil futures, meanwhile, moved higher — but are still trading at dire levels.
Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi slumped 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively, in morning trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.9%, while China’s Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2%.
US stock futures were muted in after-hours trading. Dow futures inched up 0.2%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.2%.
US oil futures improved. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude to be delivered in June rose 12.2% to $12.98 a barrel after settling at $11.57. At one point Tuesday, June oil fell as low as $6.50.
Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, were last down 3% to $18.75 a barrel.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused oil demand to evaporate so rapidly that the world is running out of room to store barrels that nobody wants. A new agreement a little over a week ago by Saudi Arabia and Russia — with other producers — to cut supply by a record amount has failed to convince traders that the supply glut will ease any time soon.
On Wall Street, Chipotle and Netflix reported first-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Netflix saw massive subscriber growth, beating its own expectations, with a whopping 16 million subscribers added.
Subscriber gains were propelled in part by coronavirus stay-at-home orders and popular Netflix releases such as reality dating show “Love is Blind” and docu-series “Tiger King.”