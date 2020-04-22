Asian markets slump as oil market collapse weighs on investors

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 20: The New York Stock Exchange building is photographed on April 20, 2020 in New York City. United States. U.S. President Trump is looking to get many Americans back to work as soon as possible, but also he recognizes that cities like New York will need to go slow. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Asian markets fell Wednesday as the oil price crash continues to weigh on investors. US oil futures, meanwhile, moved higher — but are still trading at dire levels.

Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi slumped 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively, in morning trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.9%, while China’s Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2%.

US stock futures were muted in after-hours trading. Dow futures inched up 0.2%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.2%.

US oil futures improved. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude to be delivered in June rose 12.2% to $12.98 a barrel after settling at $11.57. At one point Tuesday, June oil fell as low as $6.50.

Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, were last down 3% to $18.75 a barrel.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused oil demand to evaporate so rapidly that the world is running out of room to store barrels that nobody wants. A new agreement a little over a week ago by Saudi Arabia and Russia — with other producers — to cut supply by a record amount has failed to convince traders that the supply glut will ease any time soon.

On Wall Street, Chipotle and Netflix reported first-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Netflix saw massive subscriber growth, beating its own expectations, with a whopping 16 million subscribers added.

Subscriber gains were propelled in part by coronavirus stay-at-home orders and popular Netflix releases such as reality dating show “Love is Blind” and docu-series “Tiger King.”