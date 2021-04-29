Assistant vice chancellor explains potential impact of Biden’s free community college tuition plan

National and World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When Sen. Bernie Sanders brought it up, he got laughed at — a lot.

But now, President Joe Biden has told Congress he wants to see legislation making two years of community college free for all 5.5 million students nationwide.

California’s enrollment at the community college level — between 2.1 and 2.4 million students — makes it the largest system of higher education in the country, the biggest beneficiary of the proposal.

Linda Vazquez, the assistant vice chancellor for State and Federal Relations at California Community Colleges, joined Sonseeahray to share her reactions and how Biden’s plan could affect Californians seeking higher education.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News