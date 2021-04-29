Assistant vice chancellor explains potential impact of Biden’s free community college tuition plan

When Sen. Bernie Sanders brought it up, he got laughed at — a lot.

But now, President Joe Biden has told Congress he wants to see legislation making two years of community college free for all 5.5 million students nationwide.

California’s enrollment at the community college level — between 2.1 and 2.4 million students — makes it the largest system of higher education in the country, the biggest beneficiary of the proposal.

Linda Vazquez, the assistant vice chancellor for State and Federal Relations at California Community Colleges, joined Sonseeahray to share her reactions and how Biden’s plan could affect Californians seeking higher education.