At least 46 people killed in prison riot in Venezuela

(CNN) — At least 46 people have died in a riot at the Los Llanos Penitentiary in the Venezuelan state of Portuguesa, according to an opposition lawmaker from the area.

Dozens of others were also injured in the riot that began during an alleged escape attempt, National Assembly representative for Portuguesa Maria Beatriz Martina told CNN. Martinez said a grenade exploded during the attempted escape, causing injuries to at least one officer.

The prison’s director, Carlos Toro, is among those injured, according to the non-governmental organization Venezuelan Prisons Observatory, which works to improve human rights for prisoners, according to its website.

Martina tweeted that the riot “is a clear reflection” of Venezuela’s failed state. She also criticized Venezuela Minister of Penitentiary Affairs Iris Varela’s prison human rights reform plan.

The Ministry of Penitentiary Affairs and Ministry of Information has yet to respond to CNN’s request for comment.