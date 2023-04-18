(KTXL) — An Auburn man who was at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was found guilty in a D.C. court of attacking Capitol Police officers, the United States Department of Justice said.

The man was identified by the DOJ as 35-year-old Sean Michael McHugh. The DOJ said he was found guilty after a “stipulated bench trial, of obstruction and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with law enforcement officers.”

•Video Above: Earlier coverage of McHugh’s arrest (from May 2021)

On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to interrupt a joint session of Congress in which electoral votes were being counted to formalize the election of Joe Biden as the next president.

Video reportedly shows McHugh on the Lower West Terrace on Jan. 6, attacking several U.S. Capitol Police officers. According to the DOJ, he sprayed several officers with bear spray.

Sean Michael McHugh (right) (Courtesy: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Sean Michael McHugh is suspected of taking a canister from a holster and spraying an “unknown, yellow chemical spray” at officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Sean Michael McHugh is suspected of spraying an “unknown, yellow chemical spray” at officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Sean Michael McHugh is suspected of spraying an “unknown, yellow chemical spray” at officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Sean Michael McHugh is accused of helping shove a large metal sign into a line of officers. (Courtesy: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Sean Michael McHugh (Courtesy: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Sean Michael McHugh (Courtesy: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Sean Michael McHugh (Courtesy: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

McHugh can reportedly be heard yelling, “You’re protecting communists” and “There is a Second Amendment behind us, what are you going to do then.”

The DOJ said the video also captured McHugh and others pushing a large metal sign into a line of officers. He can be heard yelling, “Put it up there. Put it up there,” according to the DOJ.

McHugh was arrested in late May 2021.

According to the DOJ, there have been more than 1,000 arrests in connection to the Capitol riot.

The judge in McHugh’s trial scheduled a sentencing hearing for September 7, 2023.